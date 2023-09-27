How To Avoid Scalding Steam When Pureeing Vegetables

Pureeing is perhaps one of the most underrated cooking techniques, especially when the discussion turns to vegetables. Pureed veggies are useful for amping up the flavor, texture, and nutrition of hearty soups, sauces, baked goods, side dishes, and more. But tossing hot, cooked food into your blender is a big mistake when prepping vegetables, as you run the risk of causing a steam explosion.

Fortunately, the solution is simple: just a bit of time and patience. Rather than tossing your veggies directly from the pan, oven, or grill into your blender, allow them to slightly cool first, releasing their steam into the air so it can safely dissipate. Then, when it's time to puree, work in multiple, small batches rather than one large one. In addition, avoid tightly securing the blender lid, as this could cause a dangerous pressure to build up. The lid should be slightly cracked, or the vent should be left open to allow steam to escape. You can also place a towel over the gap to prevent burns.