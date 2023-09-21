The Skillet Hack That Keeps Your Burrito From Falling Apart

Heat-sealing your burrito is an effective way to achieve a mess-free meal. However, that is only the last step. There are a few other things you must do to help ensure that the seal will hold.

The first step is the same as the last step. To make your tortilla more pliable, you need to heat it a little. You can do this in the microwave for about 20 seconds. Be careful not to overcook. The idea is to make it softer, not harder. You can also do this in a skillet. And don't skimp on size. If you're hungry, you want to use a big one, at least 12 inches, because that gives you the room to stuff and fold.

When building your burrito, line your ingredients down the center of the tortilla. You can pack it, but just make sure there's not so much filling that you can't roll the burrito closed. Fold in the sides and roll up the bottom. Don't be afraid to roll tightly, as this will help hold everything together. For the top, pinch the corners in before folding down. Once you have a perfect pouch, place it on the skillet for that finishing touch.