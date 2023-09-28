Redeem Gluey Mashed Potatoes With Melted Butter

Mashed potatoes, when executed perfectly, become the crowning glory of many a feast. Their creamy texture and comforting taste can elevate even the simplest of meals. However, despite the best intentions, sometimes you can end up with a sticky, paste-like mass instead of that desired fluffy cloud. The good news is that this isn't a culinary dead-end for your favorite mashed potato recipes. Enter the fix for your mashed potato woes: melted butter.

First, before we add the extra butter, understanding the 'why' behind gluey mashed potatoes is crucial. Potatoes are packed with starch. When these potatoes are cooked and then mashed, the starch molecules tend to swell. If they are overworked (as happens with over-mashing or using a food processor), an excess of these starches get released and an undesirably gluey texture can occur.

The type of potato matters too. Waxy potatoes are more prone to becoming gluey than their starchy counterparts, such as Russet or Yukon Gold. The former hold their shape well, but when mashed to make a simple side dish, they can quickly turn into a sticky situation. If this happens, melted butter can be added to the mix to bring it back to life and reduce some of the cohesive mouthfeel. Besides its inherent rich and delightful flavor, fat, in the form of melted butter, addresses the gluey texture and makes the mashed potatoes fluffy — as they should be.