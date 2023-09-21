Burger King's Angry Whopper Returns, But Only In Ohio

In the decade since the Angry Whopper debuted, the fast food chain has introduced other spicy burgers, such as the Whiplash Whopper and the Angriest Whopper. Considering the Angriest Whopper was essentially the Angry Whopper with a hot sauce-infused bun and American cheese instead of pepper jack, some fans ordered it with a sesame seed bun to get what they were really craving: the original Angry Whopper.

Despite all the different spicy menu items Burger King has released throughout the years, many have tried to hack their way to an Angry Whopper. "Do what I did," wrote one user on Reddit. "I asked the employee for a whopper with the Mexican Chicken Sandwich toppings and got a burger very similar to the Angry Whopper." On an Instagram post, another person reminded others about another location outside Columbus that carries the Angry Whopper year-round. "I ALWAYS get this at the BK [Burger King] Whopper Bar at Universal CityWalk in Orlando," they wrote.

While Burger King has claimed the Columbus-area relaunch is to test the Angry Whopper, the company has recognized its status as a fan favorite. After a recent Burger King app poll asked customers to choose between bringing back the Ghost Pepper Whopper or Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, Angry Whopper lovers have stayed hopeful about the odds of their favorite burger returning someday, nationwide this time — and permanently.