Burger King's Angry Whopper Returns, But Only In Ohio
After Burger King Canada confirmed that a favorite discontinued Whopper was returning to Canadian locations at the beginning of 2023, Angry Whopper devotees in the United States began turning the volume up on their calls for the chain to bring it back to the States, some more fervently than others. One commenter on Reddit admitted they began trolling the company online in an attempt at persuasion. "Every post I would say something about the Angry Whopper! Let's do this!"
First introduced in 2009, the Angry Whopper consists of a ¼-pound beef patty, pepper jack cheese, bacon, crispy onions, pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, and Angry Sauce on a sesame seed bun. After it was discontinued, some impassioned burger lovers started petitions and Facebook pages begging for it to become a permanent menu item. Burger King heard its customers loud and clear — sort of. On September 20, QSR Magazine announced that the company was bringing back the Angry Whopper due to high customer demand. Unfortunately for many, while the Angry Whopper will return on September 28, it will only be available at locations in Columbus, Ohio. Beyond that, it's sticking around for a limited time.
The Angry Whopper reigns supreme over other spicy menu items
In the decade since the Angry Whopper debuted, the fast food chain has introduced other spicy burgers, such as the Whiplash Whopper and the Angriest Whopper. Considering the Angriest Whopper was essentially the Angry Whopper with a hot sauce-infused bun and American cheese instead of pepper jack, some fans ordered it with a sesame seed bun to get what they were really craving: the original Angry Whopper.
Despite all the different spicy menu items Burger King has released throughout the years, many have tried to hack their way to an Angry Whopper. "Do what I did," wrote one user on Reddit. "I asked the employee for a whopper with the Mexican Chicken Sandwich toppings and got a burger very similar to the Angry Whopper." On an Instagram post, another person reminded others about another location outside Columbus that carries the Angry Whopper year-round. "I ALWAYS get this at the BK [Burger King] Whopper Bar at Universal CityWalk in Orlando," they wrote.
While Burger King has claimed the Columbus-area relaunch is to test the Angry Whopper, the company has recognized its status as a fan favorite. After a recent Burger King app poll asked customers to choose between bringing back the Ghost Pepper Whopper or Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, Angry Whopper lovers have stayed hopeful about the odds of their favorite burger returning someday, nationwide this time — and permanently.