Tired Of Fish Getting Stuck To Your Cast Iron Skillet? Try Thicker Cuts

Considering the countless uses of a cast iron skillet, it's understandable if you're tempted to cook nearly everything in them. If you're whipping up certain fish dishes, however, you may find the results less than ideal, particularly if the fish sticks to the pan or otherwise falls apart during cooking. Fortunately, the solution is simple: Just use thicker cuts!

While any protein can potentially stick to cast iron, fish is particularly prone because it has a lower fat content than nearly every other meat type. The best way to avoid sticking (particularly with skin-on varieties) is to let the fish sit in the skillet. When fully cooked, it will typically release itself from the pan.

Unfortunately, thinner pieces of fish can cook through quickly and may need to be flipped before the surface can naturally release; maneuvering this meat too soon can mangle delicate fish like cod or sole. That's why it's critical to use thicker cuts, like tuna, mahi-mahi, and swordfish steaks, which can stay in the pan for an appropriate amount of time and allow the exterior to release without overcooking.