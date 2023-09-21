Costco's New Bruschetta Goat Cheese Makes The Perfect Girl Dinner

We all know that there are plenty of ways to save money at Costco, especially if you love buying in bulk and stocking up on your essentials in one shopping trip. Still, there are plenty of under-appreciated Costco items that we wish we knew about sooner. While it may come as a surprise to even some particularly savy Costco shoppers, one of the most underrated parts of the wholesale store is its cheese aisle.

Montchevre goat cheese isn't new to the Costco cheese aisle. What is new, however, is the addition of the popular cheese brand's Bruschetta Goat Cheese. Costco Finds on Instagram shared the news of the product with their followers in partnership with Montchevre, noting that is available in the southeast.

This cheese is covered in tomato, garlic, and spices, which makes for one tasty and very versatile cheese. Not only can you get it for less at Costco, but you can serve it with some other Costco treats to create amazing appetizers for entertaining, a tasty salad topping, or the perfect pairing with a pickle and some Skinny Pop for the girl dinner of your dreams.