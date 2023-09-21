The Burger King Hack That Turns Your Whopper Into A Rodeo Favorite
Burger King brought a little Western flair to its menu in 2017 with the introduction of the Rodeo King, a massive sandwich that featured two flame-grilled patties, bacon, a slice of American cheese, onion rings, a heaping helping of BK's tangy BBQ sauce, and a slathering of mayonnaise. While its removal from the menu was a devastating blow for fans who had made the Rodeo King a part of their regular order, it returned in 2019 for a short time before quickly disappearing from the menu once again. So, when TikTok user Alexis Frost revealed that she discovered a hack to transform Burger King's classic Whopper into the Rodeo King of our dreams, we were all ears.
In the video, Frost explains that she asked the employees to fix her a Whopper topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, onion rings, and cheese, as opposed to the traditional combination of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise. While extensive alterations of this nature may not be well received at other fast food joints, Burger King built their brand around the slogan, "Have it your way." As such, the customization of burgers is not only welcome at Burger King, but encouraged.
Getting the order just right
While Burger King may have pulled the Rodeo King from the menu in 2019, the Rodeo Burger, a smaller burger topped with barbecue sauce and a few onion rings, has remained a staple on BK's value menu for years. Crafted with a 1.7-ounce patty (and without a trace of cheese or bacon) there's no denying that the Rodeo Burger is less stacked than its predecessor. By changing your Whopper order to include the toppings of a Rodeo King, however, the sandwich will be made with a single, 4-ounce patty.
@alexis.frost
Reply to @traycii22 if you like the Western Bacon from Carl's 🏃🏽♀️🏃🏽♀️🏃🏽♀️ try this immediately #mrsfrost #mrsbloom #burgerking #whopper #fastfood #foodie #carlsjunior #foodtok #foodontiktok #foodhacks
While upgrading from a single 1.7 patty to a single four-ounce patty is a notable improvement, it still doesn't quite live up to the monstrosity that was the Rodeo King, which amounted to 8 ounces of beef. Luckily, Burger King also offers the option to add an additional patty to any burger. With this knowledge, you can order a Whopper with bacon, onion rings, barbecue sauce, cheese, and an extra patty, and what you'll actually be getting is a real-deal Rodeo King. Long live the Rodeo King!