The Burger King Hack That Turns Your Whopper Into A Rodeo Favorite

Burger King brought a little Western flair to its menu in 2017 with the introduction of the Rodeo King, a massive sandwich that featured two flame-grilled patties, bacon, a slice of American cheese, onion rings, a heaping helping of BK's tangy BBQ sauce, and a slathering of mayonnaise. While its removal from the menu was a devastating blow for fans who had made the Rodeo King a part of their regular order, it returned in 2019 for a short time before quickly disappearing from the menu once again. So, when TikTok user Alexis Frost revealed that she discovered a hack to transform Burger King's classic Whopper into the Rodeo King of our dreams, we were all ears.

In the video, Frost explains that she asked the employees to fix her a Whopper topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, onion rings, and cheese, as opposed to the traditional combination of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise. While extensive alterations of this nature may not be well received at other fast food joints, Burger King built their brand around the slogan, "Have it your way." As such, the customization of burgers is not only welcome at Burger King, but encouraged.