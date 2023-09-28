The Genius Way To Turn Baguettes Into A Sweet Breakfast For A Crowd

Making an impressive breakfast for a crowd can be hard. While there's nothing wrong with the classic eggs, pancakes, and hashbrowns, sometimes breakfast gets repetitive and you need some ways to switch up the classics. A breakfast casserole has this potential. But before you start judging the idea of feeding breakfast casserole to your guests, give it a chance! No one said this casserole was going to be mushy and bland. Next time you're cooking breakfast for a gathering, turn baguettes into stuffed French toast.

In addition to being a twist on a breakfast classic, stuffed French toast casserole is perfect in many ways. First, it utilizes a whole baguette all in one go, so you don't have to worry about your extra baguettes becoming stale quickly if they're not consumed within the first day. What's more, is that this dish is elevated. No offense to pancakes and waffles, but having French toast for breakfast feels more sophisticated and chic. This is especially true if your French toast is stuffed with mascarpone cheese. Last of all, even if you won't admit it, it's nice to have something sweet for breakfast on special occasions.