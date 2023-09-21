The Cool Ingredient Paul Hollywood Uses To Make Strawberry Mousse Set

Jelly is a perfect setting agent for an easy mousse. The pectin molecules in jelly form a mesh-like substance that turns into a gel, so long as just the right amount of sugar is introduced. The sugar absorbs excess liquid to keep the gel from getting too runny. On the other hand, too much sugar and your jelly turns grainy.

Hollywood's strawberry mousse demonstration sees Hollywood folding the jelly — ever so carefully — into the whipped cream. This step is handled gently with as minimal strokes as possible to avoid over-mixing, which will make the blend dense. According to Hollywood, your jelly and your whipped cream will mix nicely so long as you've done the whisking work that integrates the right amount of air in your whipped cream.

Hollywood's recipe calls for evaporated milk, which is a great ingredient that delivers a richer, creamier mousse. With the fat content of the milk contributing to a stable cream, the pectin in the jelly will create a perfectly set dessert that has a creamy texture, but is not too heavy.