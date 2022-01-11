Great British Bake Off Is Cashing In On Paul Hollywood's Famous Handshake

The twelfth season of the much-loved "Great British Baking Show" wrapped in November, and the winner, Guiseppe Dell'Anno, took home the big fat cash prize. Scratch that; there is no cash prize for these champions. According to The Sun, the winner of this televised baking competition for amateur bakers receives flowers and a cake plate. The title itself is the real prize, as being crowned champion can serve as a springboard into baking fame, and the fortune that hopefully follows. Apart from winning the whole thing, one of the most sought-after achievements bakers on the show can receive is the "Hollywood handshake," bestowed by judge Paul Hollywood, the last original cast member standing. This year's winner received two of the coveted hand-grabs — "The first time that he shook my hand, I almost broke into tears. It was difficult to keep it under control," Dell'Anno told Vulture.

This seismic shake didn't have much of a presence until season (or series, in Brit lingo) three, when just one was awarded. According to BuzzFeed, the gesture from the renowned baker was "as rare as a solar eclipse." The handshake's power escalated as the seasons progressed, and really took off in season eight, which (coincidentally?) was when the show moved from the BBC to commercial-driven Channel 4, a move that prompted the resignation of the show's other original judge, Mary Berry, as well as the show's original hosts, per the New York Times.