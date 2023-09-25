11 Fast Food Chains That Use The Highest Quality Beef In Their Burgers

The burger as we know it today — a ground beef patty and other ingredients encased within a bun — took shape in the U.S. during the latter part of the 19th century. Nevertheless, the emergence of the country's first hamburger joint, White Castle, elevated the fast-food meal to a whole new level. White Castle revolutionized how Americans enjoyed burgers with its square-shaped sliders that weren't just tasty but also budget-friendly. This marked the birth of a nationwide love affair with this savory culinary creation. Today, Americans indulge in 50 billion burgers annually, equating to a staggering three per week per person (via HuffPost).

It's probably fair to say that the enduring popularity of burgers can be attributed to their versatility. And while burgers can be adapted to suit various dietary requirements and personal preferences, they have traditionally been served with beef. However, not all burger patties are created equal. The quality and cut of beef used in burgers can greatly influence their overall taste. Whether you opt for a classic burger or an exotic creation with gourmet ingredients, a responsibly sourced beef patty can mean the difference between a satisfying meal or a disappointment that leaves you craving more and questioning your ecological footprint.

Ready to take the guesswork out of your next outing? Here's our list of 11 fast food chains that use the highest quality beef in their burgers.