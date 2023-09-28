Vegan Buttercream Doesn't Have To Be Bland

Traditional buttercream can make a rich and decadently sweet frosting for cakes, cookies, and holiday treats. Since one of buttercream frosting's key ingredients is, of course, butter, vegans or those following plant-based diets must look for a dairy-free option — something buttercream aficionados say you should never do.

Vegan butter can be a good substitute for regular butter in most cases, but it doesn't have the same depth of flavor and, because it's oil-based, typically tastes more subtle. These differences may seem minor, but using vegan butter as the base for your buttercream recipe may result in your frosting tasting bland. Luckily, vegan buttercream doesn't have to be dull, and there are many ways to spice up your frosting.

One of the easiest is, fittingly enough, to add spices. Cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, or ginger are foundational for a spiced buttercream frosting that's perfect for any occasion, especially the holidays. If you're feeling really crazy, you can swap the non-dairy milk out of your frosting recipe and instead use bourbon to make a delicious maple bourbon buttercream frosting. The sky truly is the limit when customizing your frosting recipe.