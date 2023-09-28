Vegan Buttercream Doesn't Have To Be Bland
Traditional buttercream can make a rich and decadently sweet frosting for cakes, cookies, and holiday treats. Since one of buttercream frosting's key ingredients is, of course, butter, vegans or those following plant-based diets must look for a dairy-free option — something buttercream aficionados say you should never do.
Vegan butter can be a good substitute for regular butter in most cases, but it doesn't have the same depth of flavor and, because it's oil-based, typically tastes more subtle. These differences may seem minor, but using vegan butter as the base for your buttercream recipe may result in your frosting tasting bland. Luckily, vegan buttercream doesn't have to be dull, and there are many ways to spice up your frosting.
One of the easiest is, fittingly enough, to add spices. Cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, or ginger are foundational for a spiced buttercream frosting that's perfect for any occasion, especially the holidays. If you're feeling really crazy, you can swap the non-dairy milk out of your frosting recipe and instead use bourbon to make a delicious maple bourbon buttercream frosting. The sky truly is the limit when customizing your frosting recipe.
Consider adding flavors to your vegan buttercream
Using other decadent flavors to enhance your vegan butter is actually quite simple, too. Since traditional buttercream frosting relies on a hint of vanilla and the natural flavor of high-quality butter, vegan buttercream is often better with the addition of stronger flavors. Items like peanut butter or cocoa powder are likely already in your pantry, and they can really elevate a frosting by providing a stronger flavor profile.
Plus, mixing these flavors into your buttercream may inspire you to create a more unique dessert, like a chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting. Adding lavender or rose syrups to your frosting can bring in fresh floral notes that not only give your buttercream a beautiful hue but also pair incredibly with vanilla or chocolate baked goods. Similarly, adding espresso to your buttercream is an incredible option for coffee lovers and is delicious with almond cake or on top of brownies.
If you're ever unsure of what to add to your vegan frosting, take the current season into consideration and try making a dessert with local fruits. Opting for more citrus flavors like lemon, orange, or grapefruit can give you the perfect fresh frosting for your spring baking, and folding various berries into your vegan buttercream can add texture, sweetness, and a vibrant tart flavor.
Quality ingredients make a difference
While many flavors pair well with buttercream, vegans can also enjoy the classic recipe while still counteracting potential blandness. One way to accomplish this is to use cultured vegan butter for a richer, tangier flavor. Miyokos is a very popular brand that uses fermented cashews to achieve its flavor; you'll achieve a better consistency if you let it reach room temperature.
Another trick is to use salted, not unsalted vegan butter. Baking often calls for unsalted butter, then requires you to add your own salt to the recipe. This helps you avoid making baked goods that are accidentally too salty; however, slightly salted buttercream frosting is the perfect way to enhance its natural flavor.
Finally, don't forget to prioritize your plant-based milk and vanilla. Since the classic buttercream recipe is very simple, using quality ingredients will make a big difference in the final result. If you can afford to invest, using real vanilla beans is a game changer. For your plant milk, look for one without any added gums or strong flavors. In particular, Malt almond or oat milk is known for its simple, organic ingredient list. You could also use coconut milk for extra creaminess, but it will likely add a hint of that tropical, nutty flavor.