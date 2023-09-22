Ditch Plastic Bags — Use Silicone Storage To Stop Smushing On-The-Go Food

Stasher bags might be a great option if you don't want to continue buying single-use plastic but still need easy, compact food storage. Stasher's silicone bags sport thicker sides than typical plastic, which are designed to limit smush potential. Stasher bags are also leak-free and dishwasher safe, and the company claims that by using one Stasher bag, 260 single-use bags are replaced each year.

Stasher bags' only downside is that they're definitely more of an investment than plastic alternatives — their snack-size bag costs $9.99, and the larger sandwich bag costs $12.99. ProKeeper is another, more cost-effective silicone bag brand that got Costco shoppers excited when their six-piece set was, at one point, selling for only $21.99.

While these silicone plastic bags are super cool, they might not be 100% smush-proof — they're still made of malleable plastic, after all. Fortunately, there are plenty of other reusable options out there: Lunch boxes with plastic compartments, for example, aren't just for kids and could be the solution you need to get rid of your crushed-food woes. Another container you could try is an insulated thermos; throw your berries in there, and they'll still be whole when you get around to eating them.