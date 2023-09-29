Are Fuji Apples Actually From The Town Of Fujisaki?

Apple-lovers can get sweet, juicy Fuji apples from virtually any mainstream supermarket in the U.S., but do you know how this humble fruit came to be so beloved and widespread, or even just how it got its name? Some may guess it originated on the slopes of Mount Fuji itself, but that would be inaccurate by several hundred miles.

These apples do indeed come from Japan, but they don't hail from the world-famous mountain. Fuji apples were actually first grown in Fujisaki, a city in Japan's northern prefecture of Aomori. Growers from the Tohoku Research Station cross-pollinated two popular American varieties in the 1930s — the Red Delicious and Virginia Ralls Janet apples. After years of testing, they developed the crispy, balanced apple we love today, and in the 1960s, it finally hit market shelves in Japan. It was later released in the U.S. in the 1980s, where it found even greater commercial success, leading to its proliferation around the globe.