When Marinating Steak, The Cut Of Meat Matters

Marinating can be one of the best ways to infuse food with delicious flavor, and the ability to toss in a steak and let it sit is appealing for busy cooks. But there are finer points to using marinades that many aren't aware of, particularly when it comes to the differences between various cuts of beef.

Marinating sessions can also do wonders to improve tougher or less desirable cuts like flank, skirt, and hangar steaks. Credit goes to the salt and acid in marinades using the best way to marinate meat. Acids like citrus juice, vinegar, and even yogurt break down collagen in the beef, making it more tender, while salt helps brine and season the steak, improving its ability to retain water and stay juicy. This can take as little as one to three hours, while larger cuts like porterhouses or whole tenderloins can require up to eight or even 12 hours.

However, those running short on time should note that experts like those at Bon Appétit say you should notice a difference after just 15-20 minutes. Cooks can put a firm upper limit on any marinating at around two days, after which it becomes increasingly likely that meat fibers break down into mush.