The Key To Homemade Pizza Sauce Lies In The Seasoning

When it comes to pizza, though cheese has a tendency to steal the spotlight, sauce is the true unsung hero. It's the strongest source of flavor on the pie, and it adds an acidic zing to cut through the richness of cheese and bread. If the sauce is bland, the whole pie is bland. Luckily, Mashed recipe developer Kristen Carli has identified the secret formula for the perfect pizza sauce, and it's all about the flavors. Other than salt and pepper, this easy pizza sauce recipe calls for Italian seasoning — a mix of all the herbs essential to any recipe from Italy — to achieve the perfect blend. As the sauce simmers, the herbs will become more fragrant and add depth and complexity.

After you try this sauce, Carli said, you won't want to go back to the store-bought variety. "Any chance I can make something at home, I love to do it as it is often healthier," they said, noting that this doesn't contain sugar like most options from the store. The sauce is also incredibly simple to prepare, requiring only a few flavor-packed ingredients and about 10 minutes of your time. "You will likely not buy store-bought pizza sauce again."