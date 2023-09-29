Grapeseed Oil Is The Secret Baking Ingredient For Purer Tasting Cookies

If you're looking for an alternative cooking oil to vegetable oil for baking cookies, look no further than grapeseed oil. As the name implies, grapeseed oil is made from the oil extracted — often through pressing — from grape seeds left over from the winemaking process. It can be used for a number of different cooking purposes, thanks in part to its high smoke point (420-445 degrees Fahrenheit). The smoke point is important because it is a measure of the point at which oil starts to burn off. When this happens, it can negatively impact the taste of whatever food you're cooking. But grapeseed oil may be especially good for baking due to such qualities as its generally mild flavor, which will give your cookies a purer taste.

Grapeseed oil is also a great emulsifier, making it ideally suited for cookie recipes. Emulsifiers are critical in baking because they help bring together two elements that typically don't mix well: oil and water. As a dough stabilizer, they enhance texture and consistency in baked goods. Taken together, these moistening and emulsifying properties can aid the distribution and durability of flavors without the oil contributing any strong taste of its own, which allows the other flavors to stand out further. Moreover, grapeseed oil holds in moisture, helping you bake a soft, chewy, and delicious cookie.