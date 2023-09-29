Nutritional Yeast Is The Secret Ingredient To Upgrade Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese is hard to beat in its most basic form, with bread with cheese toasted in melted butter. But it is possible to improve on a classic. Incorporating nutritional yeast to add a crunchy bite to the toasty side of the bread will elevate the texture of your sandwich. This is a variation on an inside-out grilled cheese, which means the outside of the sandwich has cheese toasted on it, giving it a delicious crunch.
Melting cheese on the outside of a grilled cheese sandwich creates a decadent dish. This ultimate grilled cheese requires a lightweight bread that has an airy quality. When the cheese crisps up on the outside, you'll first feel like you're biting into a crispy, salty cracker, followed by soft bread and melty cheese. Put nutritional yeast on the outside of your sandwich instead of cheese for a fun spin on the classic grilled cheese.
Nutritional yeast adds nutty, cheesy flavor
If you're feeling creative and adventurous, incorporating a layer of nutritional yeast on the outside of a grilled cheese sandwich is a unique way to enhance the texture. Nutritional yeast is made from the deactivated form of yeast that would typically go in beer or bread. It's full of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Because nutritional yeast has a cheesy, nutty flavor, it improves upon the classic sandwich by adding an extra punch, and it gets super crispy when melted. To take your sandwich a step further, use cheese on one slice of bread and nutritional yeast on the other.
Nutritional yeast has evolved into a staple in vegan cooking. You can use this method in countless ways to add crunch to your cooking. Try adding nutritional yeast on the outside of tortillas for a crunchy taco or on bread with vegan mayo for a veggie sandwich.