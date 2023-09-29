Nutritional Yeast Is The Secret Ingredient To Upgrade Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese is hard to beat in its most basic form, with bread with cheese toasted in melted butter. But it is possible to improve on a classic. Incorporating nutritional yeast to add a crunchy bite to the toasty side of the bread will elevate the texture of your sandwich. This is a variation on an inside-out grilled cheese, which means the outside of the sandwich has cheese toasted on it, giving it a delicious crunch.

Melting cheese on the outside of a grilled cheese sandwich creates a decadent dish. This ultimate grilled cheese requires a lightweight bread that has an airy quality. When the cheese crisps up on the outside, you'll first feel like you're biting into a crispy, salty cracker, followed by soft bread and melty cheese. Put nutritional yeast on the outside of your sandwich instead of cheese for a fun spin on the classic grilled cheese.