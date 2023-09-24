The Internet Keeps Reinventing Toaster Strudel Breakfast Sandwiches

Are you one of the many who daydreams about when you were a kid and a hot Toaster Strudel, just out of the toaster, was waiting for you at breakfast? Those were the good old days, but the internet keeps inventing new and creative ways for everyone — not just kids — to eat the classic toaster treat. One of the more unique ways to spice up your Toaster Strudel — and your breakfast — is by transforming the warm pastry into a breakfast sandwich.

The idea has been circulating on the internet for quite some time and is fairly simple — instead of using bread for your breakfast sandwich, use two hot and gooey Toaster Strudels. While some fans of the sandwich call off nay-sayers by likening the creation to a Monte Cristo sandwich with its inclusion of jelly or jam, the consistent inclusion of the frosting in this morning treat really sets it apart. You might think frosting has no place next to eggs, bacon, or sausage, but the Toaster Strudel breakfast sandwich recipes online virtually all include that drizzle of sugary frosting.