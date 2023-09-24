The Best Way To Store Vanilla Extract

Vanilla extract is one of the more resilient items in your pantry. It's possible you don't even remember when you purchased it. However, if you pick up that bottle and look at the expiration date (which is usually printed on the neck), there is a good chance you still have a few years to go before hitting that "best if used by" date. Depending on how you store it, you may be able to go beyond the deadline and still have a quality product that you can use for your culinary needs.

The two main culprits that degrade nearly any product are light and temperature. The secret to keeping vanilla extract as fresh as possible for as long as possible is to store it where neither of those factors is an issue. For instance, placing it in a dark cabinet away from appliances that produce heat will give you the best odds for longevity.