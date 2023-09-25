What, Exactly, Is A B-52 Shot?

The B-52 shot, which some bartenders may consider a "stunt drink" not too many steps up from a Jell-O shooter, is a direct descendant of the pousse-cafés that were popular in France back in the '60s — the 1860s. The B-52 itself, however, is a product of the 20th century. One origin story claims that the drink was created in Malibu, California, in the 1960s and named after the bomber, citing as corroborating evidence the fact that the orange liqueur is supposed to represent an aircraft that has gone down in flames. (Kind of grim, if you think about it, but there was a war on at the time.)

Another story dates the drink to 1977 and credits it to a Canadian bartender named Peter Fich who was said to have been a fan of the band that shares a name with both drink and bomber, although he'd have had to have been a pretty early adopter in this case as the new wave icons had their first tour that same year. No matter when it was invented or how it got its name, the B-52 seems to have had its heyday in the '90s. It was especially popular in college bars and frat houses during this era, perhaps because sweet drinks often serve as a gateway to alcohol for newbie drinkers who have yet to acquire a taste for the harder stuff.