Level Up Your Oatmeal Cookies With Raisinets

Raisinets, those delightful chocolate-covered raisins that grace movie theater candy counters, have been a beloved treat for generations. Their history dates back to the 1920s when Blumenthal Brothers Chocolate Company introduced them to the world. Since then, Raisinets have become a staple, and it's no wonder why they make such a sweet, dense addition to other treats like popcorn, trail mix, parfaits, sundaes, and, of course, oatmeal cookies. The raisins are plump with a subtle tartness that complements the rich, smooth, milk-chocolate coating. This combination of textures and flavors creates a harmonious experience that tantalizes the taste buds.

Oatmeal cookies, known for their hearty, wholesome flavor, provide a sturdy and slightly nutty base. Their inherent chewiness also pairs wonderfully with the raisins, creating a satisfying mouthfeel. Why choose Raisinets over regular raisins? First, it's all about the chocolate. The milk chocolate coating on Raisinets adds an extra layer of decadence to the cookies. As the cookies bake, the chocolate melts and mingles with the dough, creating pockets of gooey goodness.