KFC Is Testing Out A Smashed Potato Version Of Its Famous Bowls

Since its inception in 2006, theKFC Famous Bowl has grown in popularity because of the mash-up of comfort foods deliciously piled in a bowl and topped with cheese. This year alone, KFC has reintroduced Mac and Cheese Bowls and is planning to reintroduce the Nashville Hot Sauce for their nuggets, which are included in the Spicy Mac and Cheese Bowl. KFC is known for its marketing prowess, and releasing this bowl of comfort food during the fall is one example of this. Last year, the company introduced its $5.00 Bowl deal with holiday-themed bowls in time for Christmas.

KFC has its finger on the pulse of the consumer, which is why it releases and re-releases menu items often. One of the new menu items this year was the Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps, introduced with hopes of attracting younger consumers. If the new Famous Bowls sell as well as the other new menu items, this is sure to be a hit. So, if you're in the Pittsburgh area, you can treat yourself to the new Famous Bowl and judge for yourself.