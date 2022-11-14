KFC's Famous $5 Bowl Deal Is Back Along With Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets

First opened in Utah in 1952 by Harland Sanders, Kentucky Fried Chicken, or simply KFC, is most known for its crispy fried chicken that features 11 secret herbs and spices, per KFC. The fried chicken chain's popular buckets were first created in 1957 and are recognized around the world. Around the holidays, KFC makes exclusive holiday-themed buckets, and has been doing so since the 1960s, according to a KFC press release. KFC's Famous Bowls are another menu item that the chain is known for, and they were first introduced to the menu in 2006, per QSR Web.

KFC always has unique marketing strategies. For example, the fried chicken chain's limited edition 2021 holiday bucket came with a unique twist in the form of a cozy sweater that fit right over the chicken bucket, and the bucket sweater even had built-in mittens (via KFC). Furthermore, in 2019, KFC welcomed the return of its Famous Bowls by offering free bowl haircuts to its fans, per KFC.

To ring in the 2022 holiday season, the popular fried chicken chain is once again offering its exclusive holiday buckets and its Famous Bowls for $5 for a limited time, according to the aforementioned KFC press release. Here's all you need to know about the returning deal and festive limited-edition holiday buckets.