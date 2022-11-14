KFC's Famous $5 Bowl Deal Is Back Along With Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets
First opened in Utah in 1952 by Harland Sanders, Kentucky Fried Chicken, or simply KFC, is most known for its crispy fried chicken that features 11 secret herbs and spices, per KFC. The fried chicken chain's popular buckets were first created in 1957 and are recognized around the world. Around the holidays, KFC makes exclusive holiday-themed buckets, and has been doing so since the 1960s, according to a KFC press release. KFC's Famous Bowls are another menu item that the chain is known for, and they were first introduced to the menu in 2006, per QSR Web.
KFC always has unique marketing strategies. For example, the fried chicken chain's limited edition 2021 holiday bucket came with a unique twist in the form of a cozy sweater that fit right over the chicken bucket, and the bucket sweater even had built-in mittens (via KFC). Furthermore, in 2019, KFC welcomed the return of its Famous Bowls by offering free bowl haircuts to its fans, per KFC.
To ring in the 2022 holiday season, the popular fried chicken chain is once again offering its exclusive holiday buckets and its Famous Bowls for $5 for a limited time, according to the aforementioned KFC press release. Here's all you need to know about the returning deal and festive limited-edition holiday buckets.
KFC is gearing up for the holidays
According to a press release from KFC, its Famous Bowls are back for $5 for a limited time beginning November 14, 2022 while supplies last. KFC's Famous Bowls feature a base layer of mashed potatoes that's topped with sweet corn and pieces of crispy chicken, which is then finished with a drizzle of KFC's homestyle hot brown gravy and a sprinkling of shredded cheese.
KFC also has a spicy version of its Famous Bowls that includes Nashville Hot sauce. The Famous Bowls will be available a la carte for $5 or as a combo meal for $7.99 that includes a medium drink and Secret Recipe fries.
In addition to the return of its Famous Bowls, KFC will also have special edition, festive "Sharing is Caring" holiday buckets at its U.S. stores just for 2022. The fast food restaurant's 12-piece and 16-piece meals will be served in the exclusive buckets and come with six cookies for free. The holiday-themed buckets, six free cookies, and $5 Famous Bowls are all available for a limited time while supplies last at participating KFC locations, and prices may vary from location to location.
Customers can take advantage of the new Famous Bowls deal and the holiday buckets by ordering at the restaurant, on KFC's website, or on KFC's app. These offers will not be available through third-party delivery apps or websites.