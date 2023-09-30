Angel Hair Pasta Is Best Served In A Lighter Sauce

Angel hair pasta is a long, thin noodle that's round in shape, just like the classic spaghetti noodle, but much thinner and more delicate. Due to its dainty nature, this pasta is best served in a lighter sauce. Historically, these noodles were served in a soup broth, so pairing them with a light pasta sauce is inspired by their original use.

If you've ever cooked angel hair pasta and watched it become a mushy mess, two things likely went wrong; your sauce was too heavy and your noodles were too soft. Since angel hair pasta can easily lose its structural integrity while cooking, you'll want to stop boiling it right as it reaches al dente. This will typically be about a minute less than package instructions, or around three to five minutes. This way, the noodles can finish cooking when you add them to the saucepan.

Similarly, a lighter sauce allows each noodle strand to be coated without being weighed down or overwhelmed by a thick meat or cheese sauce. There are many different options for a light pasta sauce, from fresh pesto with various herbs to a simple garlic and olive oil base. Lemon or white wine can also create a fresh, vibrant sauce that's still quite thin. It's important to remember that a light sauce doesn't mean less flavor.