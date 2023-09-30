When Life Gives You A Broken Oven, Make Toffee In The Microwave

There's not just one, but two ways to make toffee using the microwave. The first is easy, and the second is even easier.

If you're looking for a more traditional toffee candy, you can use a microwave-safe bowl to melt the ingredients from your favorite recipe. Usually, this involves a stick of butter, a cup of sugar, a teaspoon of salt, and ¼ cup of water. The key factor to remember is that you can't fix burnt. When you're making the toffee, you'll need to check it every minute or two to make sure it doesn't overheat. Once cooked, pour the toffee over chopped nuts that you've spread out on a cookie sheet and sprinkle with chocolate, chips, more chopped nuts, or even crumbled crackers if you'd like to try saltine cracker toffee. Then simply chill until firm.

The second method involves melting a bag of hard caramel candy in the microwave, mixing in nuts, pouring the mixture on a cookie sheet, and adding chocolate chips. Just like making the toffee from scratch, you must be careful not to overheat the caramel. You don't even need to stick this treat in the fridge, as it will harden on its own. The only downside is, this toffee is harder than the stuff you make from scratch, so you'll want to keep it as thin as possible to go easy on your teeth.