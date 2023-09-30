When Life Gives You A Broken Oven, Make Toffee In The Microwave
Toffee isn't the easiest treat to make. First, you have to melt ingredients, such as butter, sugar, and salt, in a saucepan at a precise temperature (285 to 290 degrees) to make your base. Next, you have to spread out your base on a pan, then add chocolate and your favorite nuts, and bake. To give your toffee the longest possible shelf life, you have to store it in the refrigerator (or freezer). In summary, making a batch of toffee requires you to use the big three: stovetop, oven, and refrigerator. But what if the heating element in your oven goes bad, or what if you just don't feel like firing up both the stovetop and the oven? Fortunately, there's another option.
Believe it or not, you can make toffee in a microwave. This means you can keep your kitchen cooler, which gives you a great advantage during the summer months. You can also make the toffee in less time and with less mess. In other words, if you use your microwave, toffee can be as fun to cook as it is to eat. You can also use similar methods to make other candy treats, like microwave peanut brittle.
Two ways to make toffee in a microwave
There's not just one, but two ways to make toffee using the microwave. The first is easy, and the second is even easier.
If you're looking for a more traditional toffee candy, you can use a microwave-safe bowl to melt the ingredients from your favorite recipe. Usually, this involves a stick of butter, a cup of sugar, a teaspoon of salt, and ¼ cup of water. The key factor to remember is that you can't fix burnt. When you're making the toffee, you'll need to check it every minute or two to make sure it doesn't overheat. Once cooked, pour the toffee over chopped nuts that you've spread out on a cookie sheet and sprinkle with chocolate, chips, more chopped nuts, or even crumbled crackers if you'd like to try saltine cracker toffee. Then simply chill until firm.
The second method involves melting a bag of hard caramel candy in the microwave, mixing in nuts, pouring the mixture on a cookie sheet, and adding chocolate chips. Just like making the toffee from scratch, you must be careful not to overheat the caramel. You don't even need to stick this treat in the fridge, as it will harden on its own. The only downside is, this toffee is harder than the stuff you make from scratch, so you'll want to keep it as thin as possible to go easy on your teeth.