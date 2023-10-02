Braaibroodjie Is Like A Grilled Cheese Sandwich But With More Flavor

At the end of the day, not everybody has the same tastes. If braai are about many people coming together and celebrating all things grilling, inevitably there are going to be some guests who don't love the traditional braaibroodjie fillings. Moreover, seasoned braai hosts may want to develop their own signature braaibroodjie variations over time to showcase their creativity to their guests.

So what kinds of combinations work best for this South African grilled cheese? While the standard braaibroodjie doesn't contain any meat, it would undoubtedly go great in this sandwich. And since these are typically eaten at barbecues, whatever meat is being used already can be repurposed into the braaibroodjie. When using meat, though, make sure that it's cooked or shelf stable like spam, since raw meat won't cook during the sandwich toasting process.

There's also room for experimentation with other fatty and acidic ingredients. Besides basic cheddar, flavorful cheeses like Gruyère, Camembert, or blue cheese can be sprinkled in for depth and structure. Different jams and marmalades, such as onion, apricot, or pineapple can also be substituted for chutney to add a new dimension to the sandwich while still providing sweetness and acidity to balance the richness. And finally, fans of heat would certainly welcome pickled peppers, chili sauce, or simple hot mustard in their braaibroodjie. The sandwich is your canvas, so don't be afraid to paint with many different colors; just make sure that you grill it the South African way.