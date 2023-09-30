When It Comes To Making Mashed Potatoes, Spud Size Matters

Depending on who's making them, mashed potatoes can run the texture gamut from gluey, clumpy messes to transcendently fluffy and delicious. While many stress over the perfect amount of butter or liquid to add or how long to boil their potatoes, there's one thing many cooks ignore: the size of the potatoes themselves.

It all comes down to the starch content. Starch is what's responsible for making your mashed potatoes equally fluffy and creamy, and starchier potatoes are better at absorbing flavors. Therefore, it makes sense to look for potatoes with the highest starch content, like russets and katahdins. Generally speaking, these are the larger potatoes you'll find at most markets. Larger potatoes also mean you'll need fewer for the same weight, meaning less time and effort spent peeling.

Conversely, you should avoid smaller potatoes, especially those classified as "waxy." These include varieties like red bliss and fingerlings, as well as any new or baby potatoes. These can easily turn gummy due to their comparable lack of starch, creating a less-than-desirable texture for diners.