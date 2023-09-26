Walmart Finds To Make Your Halloween Party Extra Spooky
Walmart may not exactly be the spookiest place on earth, except on Black Friday when it's been known to turn into a regular house of horrors (ioho, it may be the worst day of the year to go grocery shopping). Long about the end of September, though, Wally World transforms itself into Halloween Headquarters, a one-stop shop where you can not only stock up on Halloween candy and other treats but also score bargain-priced costumes, decorations, and anything else you might need for a fabulous fright night.
The following list is just a small sampling of some of the numerous treats (but no tricks) that Walmart has in store this Halloween holiday. Whether you wish to suit up in what we anticipate will be one of the year's hottest couples costumes or dress up your dog, your kitchen, or your yard, we've got you covered. We've also sussed out sweet deals on cookies, candies, and cakes and even spotted some spooky snacks for both canine and feline family members.
Great Value Graveyard Brownie Kit
If you like the idea of Halloween cookie houses but don't have the time it takes to make one, coffin-shaped brownies can make for a simpler alternative. This Great Value Graveyard Brownie kit, which costs $7.97 for an 18-ounce box, contains brownie mix and a coffin cookie cutter as well as some frosting and candy bones for decorating.
Vibrant Life Halloween Dog and Cat Pizza Costume
If you need a costume for your wiener dog but the idea of a hot dog is just too cliché, perhaps a pizza slice would make an acceptable alternative. The pizza comes complete with fabric pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, and olives and the adjustable costume comes in sizes suitable for chihuahuas (or cats) through German shepherds (or snow leopards). Each size, from XS through L, is priced at $9.97.
Way to Celebrate 7-inch Orange Hat Fabric Bird Harvest Tabletop Decoration
Who doesn't love a cute little bird in a holiday hat? While you may not be able to persuade your pet parakeet to wear one, this birdie is stuffed so you won't hear a peep of protest. At 7 inches tall, it sits on your shelf or tabletop, and as it's harvest-themed, it could work for a Thanksgiving centerpiece, as well. What more do you need to know? Oh yeah, the price: It's budgie-priced at just $4.34.
The Pioneer Woman 2-Quart Enamel-on-Cast Iron Pumpkin Dutch Oven
Yet another harvest-themed item that can do double duty for both big fall holidays is this small pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven from the Pioneer Woman collection. It comes in your choice of "linen" (which is off-white) and orange, works with induction cooktops as well as gas or electric ones, and will run you $24.97 online or at your local Walmart.
Way To Celebrate Twinkling LED Pop-Up Black 60 Halloween Tree with Purple Bats
If you can't decide whether Christmas or Halloween is your favorite holiday, you can always combine the two by setting up a Halloween Tree. This 5-foot tall tree, while on the spindly side, is covered with sparkly purple bats and twinkling lights (also purple) that nicely offset its black branches. It is priced at $35.98, but you can always leave it up through December for a "Nightmare Before Christmas" effect.
Hershey Assorted Chocolate Flavored Miniatures Halloween Candy, Variety Bag 65.47 oz, 230 Pieces
If you want to curry favor with trick-or-treaters, everyone knows the best way to do this is by offering chocolate. Sure, hard candies may be cheaper and raisins may be healthier, but neither will make you the most popular house on the block. This assortment of Hershey bars, Kit Kats, Reese's peanut butter cups, Milk Duds, Rolos, and Whoppers comes in at just over 4 pounds (65.47 ounces, to be exact). While it will set you back $21.97, you'll be sure to score a five-star rating from your Halloween visitors.
Way to Celebrate 16-ounce Black Ceramic Mug with White Skeleton Hand
What better way to start your day than with a cup of coffee served up in a memento mori? As you caffeinate, you can contemplate your mortality, inspired by the skeletal fingers clutching the black ceramic mug. These cost just $4.44 apiece, so you might want to stock up since they'll make great gifts for all the goths on your holiday shopping list.
Milk-Bone Spooky Biscuits Halloween Dog Treats, 24-ounce Pail
Halloween is generally not too dog-friendly a holiday. Strangers ringing the doorbell, humans trying to dress them up in silly costumes, and worst of all, they don't even get to share in any of the goodies since most types of candy can do some pretty scary stuff to canine insides. What's a poor dog to do? Give your good boy (or girl) a break by buying them some holiday doggie treats like these Milk-Bone biscuits in pumpkin, ghost, monster, and bat shapes. A pound and a half of them packaged in a handy plastic pail is priced at $7.48.
Way to Celebrate 5.75-inch Ghost Candy Bowl (2-pack)
If you're going to go all-out with your Halloween decorating and will be dressing up in a really cool costume to hand out candy, you don't want to drop the ball by using a boring, plain candy bowl. These ghost-shaped ones are packaged in pairs for just $12.94, so you can fill one up with candy and have another left over for doggie treats in case any trick-or-treaters come accompanied by costumed canines.
Great Value Halloween Vanilla Mummy Cakesicles Kit
Sure, you could go to Starbucks and spend a few bucks on a Halloween-themed cake pop, but with this Great Value kit, you can make half a dozen mummy-shapes "cakesicles," instead. For $12.84, you get a reusable silicon mummy mold plus vanilla cake mix, popsicle sticks, candy melts for coating, and frosting and candy googly eyes to decorate your mummy pops.
Skeletons Carrying Coffin
If you want a truly impressive Halloween decoration that also does double duty as a beverage cooler, look no further. These two skeletons are carrying a coffin (made of hard plastic, according to the comments), and the latter can be filled with ice and used to chill three or maybe four siz-packs of canned or bottled beverages. This item appears to be sold out online but may be available in stores and should be priced at $195.94.
Temptations Snacky Witch Cat Treat
This Temptations Snacky Witch is both a treat and a toy in one. The toy part is shaped like a roly-poly mouse in a witch hat, but the kit includes both chicken-flavored and catnip treats that can be loaded into it. Your cat can bat and chase around this wobbly toy, and at some point, it will spill out a treat or two. All three items in a pumpkin-shaped package will cost you $8.48, but you can refill the toy with additional treats once the included packages are gone.
Flying Witch Ultra Plush Fleece Halloween Throw Blanket
A light fleece throw blanket is a useful thing to have at this time of year. Tossed over a couch or chair, it adds a casual, but decorative touch, but when you feel a draft, you can pick it up and wrap it around your shoulders. This particular blanket is a generous 50 inches wide by 60 inches long and is priced at $16.24. It features a repeating black-and-orange pattern of jack-o-lanterns, haunted houses, and witches on broomsticks.
Mars Assorted Chocolate Minis (Snickers & More)
If you live in a popular neighborhood for trick-or-treating, you know you're going to have to buy in bulk. This assortment of mini chocolate candy bars features some of the Mars company's greatest hits: Snickers, Twix, 3 Musketeers, and Milky Way. You get 225 pieces in all (61.85 ounces, which is just shy of 4 pounds) for $21.97, which works out to about 35 ½ cents per ounce.
Barbie Doll and Ken Doll Box Costume Set
If you're looking for a super-simple costume that just screams 2023, this Barbie and Ken couple costume will fill the bill. The costumes themselves consist of simple box shapes, with the matching Barbie and Ken costumes (in a funky pink paisley print) printed right on the tunics. Slip them on and you'll look like collector's items, mint in a box. The pair of costumes are priced at $159.99. However, it seems as if they're sold out online so you'll need to look for them in stores.
Vibrant Life Candy Corn Halloween Pet Pajamas
If your pup is small but sweet, you can dress them up as candy corn in these onesie pajamas. They come in basic black with an orange-slash-yellow-slash-white triangle-shaped print and are available in sizes extra small (toy breeds) through medium, with the latter fitting dogs weighing up to 20 pounds and measuring no more than 17 inches from neck to butt. The PJs, regardless of size, cost $9.97.