Walmart Finds To Make Your Halloween Party Extra Spooky

Walmart may not exactly be the spookiest place on earth, except on Black Friday when it's been known to turn into a regular house of horrors (ioho, it may be the worst day of the year to go grocery shopping). Long about the end of September, though, Wally World transforms itself into Halloween Headquarters, a one-stop shop where you can not only stock up on Halloween candy and other treats but also score bargain-priced costumes, decorations, and anything else you might need for a fabulous fright night.

The following list is just a small sampling of some of the numerous treats (but no tricks) that Walmart has in store this Halloween holiday. Whether you wish to suit up in what we anticipate will be one of the year's hottest couples costumes or dress up your dog, your kitchen, or your yard, we've got you covered. We've also sussed out sweet deals on cookies, candies, and cakes and even spotted some spooky snacks for both canine and feline family members.