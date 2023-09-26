McDonald's Reveals Two New Sauces One Day After Teasing Them Online

For a limited time only, McDonald's will be adding two new sauces to its menu at participating locations nationwide, starting on October 9. Despite receiving a lukewarm reception when McDonald's originally teased the new sauces just a day ago, fans of the discontinued McDonald's Szechuan sauce may be in for a happy surprise. According to a press release sent to Mashed, the first new flavor will be the red-pepper-based McDonald's Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce with cayenne pepper, Szechuan peppercorn, and apple cider vinegar. Designed primarily as a breakfast sauce, it has the characteristic tongue-numbing sensation fans love about Szechuan peppercorns, and it's recommended for use on Sausage McMuffins and Egg and Cheese Biscuits, among others. If desired, it can also be used for dipping fries and Chicken McNuggets.

The second sauce is inspired by a wildly popular regional favorite in Washington, D.C. — Mambo Sauce. McDonald's Mambo Sauce is both sweet and spicy with a prominent vinegar and tomato flavor. It is apparently best for use on Quarter Pounders with Cheese and the McCrispy. Actually invented in Chicago and called Mumbo sauce, the original was served as a wing and barbecue sauce in the late 1950s, though its uses have broadened since then; it's become a favorite accompaniment for Asian fare. Though it's hard to pinpoint just when or how this happened, the sauce then migrated to Washington, D.C., taking on the name Mambo sauce and becoming one of the most popular sauces in the area.