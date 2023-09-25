McDonald's Tried To Tease New Sauces But People Aren't Lovin' It

Poor McDonald's social media marketing team, sometimes it just can't win. While Wendy's has built quite a reputation for Twitter trolling, McDonald's instead sometimes authors Facebook flops such as a recent "big reveal" that was met with a big "meh." It recently posted about a purported new sauce drop set to take place on October 9, using some pseudo-text-speak that harkens back to the flip phone era. But perhaps the worst part of the post was that there wasn't even a hint as to what those sauces might be, nor whether they'd be available at all McDonald's restaurants or just a select few. In fact, there wasn't even a definite confirmation that these sauces would, in fact, be delivered on the promised date,

Is it any wonder, then, that Facebook users received this non-announcement without much enthusiasm? It's kind of difficult to get excited over the possibility of new sauces when we don't even know what they are. Many chose the occasion to simply dig into McDonald's for grievances both sauce-related and not. Some asked for the return of long-discontinued items such as the early '00s McSalad Shakers, while others piled on the chain about the ever-present issue of broken ice cream machines, something the chain has been promising to address for years. Those who did speak of the dipping sauces requested sweet chili and Szechuan, but some castigated the chain for being "stingy" with sauce dispersal, saying, "Not if you keep charging for extra sauce."