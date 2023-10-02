The Biggest Mistake You're Making When Microwaving Pasta

Ah, microwaves! Is there anything this fairly modern invention can't cook up? We can chalk dry pasta up as one of those things you probably didn't know that you could cook in the microwave, at least until now. However, you may find that your noodles aren't turning out quite how you would like them.

Getting perfect results using a microwave can be difficult. It is true that microwave food may not taste as good as that cooked on the stove, due to the food's molecular structure degrading. However, you shouldn't blame your microwave for that ruined spaghetti. If the pasta ends up a bit too doughy, or worse, a mushy blob, then it's very possible that you're overcooking your dish.

Instead of turning the microwave on and letting your pasta cook to completion, you should stop the microwave at intervals to stir and also check on your noodles. Doing so should lead to a finished product worth serving for dinner. You see, noodles typically cook at a rolling boil of 212 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, microwaves can reach a much higher temperature depending on wattage, so it's very easy to end up roasting your noodles instead of properly cooking them.