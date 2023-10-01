The Fruity Liquor That Makes A Boozy Baja Blast-Tasting Cocktail At Home

Mountain Dew's Baja Blast is an iconic Taco Bell menu staple, and it has been since its exclusive release in 2004. The drink is traditionally only available at Taco Bell locations, but has been sold on a limited basis in other retail locations since 2014. It is even rumored to be permanently released sometime in 2024. But did you know that you can craft your own boozy version of Baja Blast at home with two simple ingredients?

One TikTok user wants to know if you're ready to get "Baja-blasted" with the mixed drink that claims to be an imitation of the classic Baja Blast flavors — with the addition of alcohol of course. SudsySam, as he's known on TikTok, tries a unique combination for a boozy Baja Blast cocktail: UV Blue Raspberry vodka and classic Mountain Dew. The UV vodka is neon blue, and when combined with the Mountain Dew the result is a bright green concoction.