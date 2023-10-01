Easy Grilled Tuna Kebabs Recipe

Cooking outdoors always seems so festive, like you're throwing a party even if you're only making dinner for yourself. Here's a recipe that's not just easy to make, but also makes for a one-skewer meal complete with protein and vegetables. As developer Christina Musgrave says of this recipe, "These easy tuna kebabs are healthy and delicious." While the marinade of seasoned oil may seem a bit plain, she assures us that nothing more is needed for grilled tuna to be at its most favorable. As she notes, "Acid like lemon juice ... will cook the fish instead of marinating it and it will be tough."