Easy Grilled Tuna Kebabs Recipe
Cooking outdoors always seems so festive, like you're throwing a party even if you're only making dinner for yourself. Here's a recipe that's not just easy to make, but also makes for a one-skewer meal complete with protein and vegetables. As developer Christina Musgrave says of this recipe, "These easy tuna kebabs are healthy and delicious." While the marinade of seasoned oil may seem a bit plain, she assures us that nothing more is needed for grilled tuna to be at its most favorable. As she notes, "Acid like lemon juice ... will cook the fish instead of marinating it and it will be tough."
Musgrave also offers a cooking tip for grilling fish on an outdoor barbecue: Cover the grill grates with foil before you do so. "Tuna is very delicate," she says, explaining that "the foil helps prevent it sticking to the grill grates." (Michael Symon is also a fan of grilling fish with foil, although he uses it as a wrap instead of a grate cover.) If the weather or your living circumstances do not permit outdoor food preparation, though, she says you may also cook the kebabs on the stovetop using a (foil-free) grill pan.
Assemble the ingredients for the easy grilled tuna kebabs
The marinade for the tuna consists of olive oil, rosemary, Italian parsley, garlic, salt, and black pepper. For the kebabs themselves, you'll be using tuna, bell peppers, a white onion, and some white mushrooms.
Marinate the tuna
Mix the olive oil with the rosemary, Italian parsley, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Take the tuna cubes and immerse them in the marinade, then refrigerate them for an hour so they can soak up the flavor.
Make the kebabs
Find some skewers to use for kebab-making. "Make sure to soak wooden skewers before using," Musgrave advises, otherwise they might burn on the grill. If you have metal ones, though, they're good to go. Thread the tuna on the skewers, alternating it with chunks of bell pepper, onion, and mushroom.
Grill the kebabs
Cover the grill grates with foil, then preheat it to a low temperature. Cook the kebabs for 4 to 5 minutes, then turn them over and give the other side 4 to 5 minutes as well. When the kebabs are done they should be lightly charred, but Musgrave cautions "Keep a close eye on the kebabs to make sure they're not burning."
Musgrave says that leftover kebabs can be refrigerated, but the USDA informs us that it's not safe to keep cooked fish in the fridge for more than 4 days. While Musgrave does not recommend freezing the leftovers, this recipe is very easy to cut down if you won't be needing all six servings.
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon rosemary, chopped
- 1 tablespoon Italian parsley, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 pounds tuna steaks, cut into cubes
- 2 bell peppers, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 white onion, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 8 ounces white mushrooms, halved
- Combine the oil, rosemary, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper
- Marinate the tuna in the seasoned oil for 1 hour.
- Make kebabs by alternating pieces of tuna with bell pepper, onion, and mushroom on metal or soaked wooden skewers.
- Cover the grill grates with foil before preheating the grill on low heat.
- Grill the kebabs for 4 to 5 minutes per side until lightly charred.
- Serve right away.
|Calories per Serving
|354
|Total Fat
|19.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|59.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|3.3 g
|Sodium
|461.4 mg
|Protein
|38.8 g