Chicken Tortellini Soup Is The Comforting Fall Dish You Need

Making chicken tortellini soup is a fairly straightforward endeavor, especially for those who already know how to make chicken soup at home. Adding the tortellini is the final step of the process, so those with a go-to recipe won't have much to learn. You can go for a quickly made broth, mixing in veggies, seasonings, and cooked rotisserie chicken, then keep it on the stove for 30 to 40 minutes. You can also make your soup from scratch, allowing the raw chicken to cook within the broth. The latter will take longer, but it will boast a strong flavor.

If you're using cooked chicken, you can mix your tortellini into the broth at the same time. The pasta can cook in the soup as well, and you'll know it's ready to serve once your tortellini is soft and expanded. Anyone using raw chicken should wait until it's cooked before adding the tortellini. Otherwise, the process of boiling it in the broth is essentially the same. Once it's ready, all that's left to do is pour it into bowls and top it with cheese and other seasonings.

You can also cook tortellini ahead of time and add it to one of the many canned chicken noodle soups out there. It may not taste as authentic as a homemade recipe, but it will put a fresh and comforting spin on any store-bought offering.