Mtn Dew's 2023 VooDew Flavor Is Coming Up Candy

Mtn Dew has its lovers and haters, but many of its limited-edition flavors have developed cult-like followings. But one thing most people love is a challenge, and trying to figure out the MTN VooDew Halloween flavor of the year has become a favorite yearly test for many. This year's VooDew's pale pink color threw many people off, but Mtn Dew made the big reveal in an announcement on social media as well as its home page that the flavor is Cherry Airheads.

The VooDew flavor, which comes in regular or Zero Sugar, is a syrupy sweet cherry with a touch of tartness, although not quite as sour as cherry Airheads. But after the disclosure, the similarities became instantly recognizable.

Some took to social media to complain that the company should bring back past VooDew flavors, while others acknowledged their own guesses. "Thought this was bubblegum of some kind lol," one Instagram fan said in the comments. Others were confused as to why the flavor was being revealed on September 26. "How [are] you not even gonna wait till Halloween!" wrote one person, alluding to the date the flavor had been unveiled the previous year.

But for Mtn Dew's Twitter followers, the hint on September 13 — "Our new flavor is scairy good" — gave it away. "Just straight up spoiling it now I guess," remarked a fan.