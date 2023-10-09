Keto-Friendly Weeknight Taco Casserole Recipe

There are plenty of reasons someone might be drawn to a keto diet, whether they're strict about sticking to it or just want a way to eat less carbs now and then. And though there are restaurants with keto options out there, if you're serious about staying in ketosis it's usually best to prepare your meals at home, since restaurants deal with such a large volume and range of ingredient types. That may sound daunting, but not all keto recipes are complicated culinary ventures. Recipe developer Erin Johnson's savory weeknight taco casserole comes together in less than an hour with ingredients you likely already have on hand.

This one-pot recipe is easy, relatively quick, and yields a protein-packed, veggie-filled meal that'll feed a crowd, keto or not. Plus, it's flexible: "While I make this with ground beef, you can substitute any ground meat to your preference," Johnson says. "I like to serve this with all of my favorite taco toppings but especially lettuce, avocado, and sour cream."