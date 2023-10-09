Keto-Friendly Weeknight Taco Casserole Recipe
There are plenty of reasons someone might be drawn to a keto diet, whether they're strict about sticking to it or just want a way to eat less carbs now and then. And though there are restaurants with keto options out there, if you're serious about staying in ketosis it's usually best to prepare your meals at home, since restaurants deal with such a large volume and range of ingredient types. That may sound daunting, but not all keto recipes are complicated culinary ventures. Recipe developer Erin Johnson's savory weeknight taco casserole comes together in less than an hour with ingredients you likely already have on hand.
This one-pot recipe is easy, relatively quick, and yields a protein-packed, veggie-filled meal that'll feed a crowd, keto or not. Plus, it's flexible: "While I make this with ground beef, you can substitute any ground meat to your preference," Johnson says. "I like to serve this with all of my favorite taco toppings but especially lettuce, avocado, and sour cream."
Gather your keto-friendly taco casserole ingredients
In addition to 2 pounds of ground beef, this dish requires bell peppers, white onion, jalapeño, garlic, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, salt, pepper, onion powder, taco seasoning, and a can of tomatoes with green chili in it. "Onions are higher in carbs and so I opt to only use half a small onion for flavor here, but it can be omitted if you choose," Johnson explains for all the keto-eaters out there. "You could also substitute 3 chopped green onions."
Cook the beef and veggies
Start by preheating your oven to 350 F and chopping your veggies. Then, heat a Dutch oven or similar deep ovenproof pot or skillet on the stove. Put your ground beef in the pot, followed by some salt, pepper, and onion powder. Once your meat is browned, remove some excess fat and add the garlic, peppers, and onions. Give them a good sauté, until they get soft and you start smelling that great onion and garlic smell.
Add the tomatoes, spices, and cheese
Once your meat is cooked and your veggies are sauteed, there's not much more to do — in the same Dutch oven, add in the taco seasoning, canned tomatoes, and sliced jalapeños, plus some of the shredded cheese and mix it all up. There's one more important step before it goes in the oven: Cover the top in more cheese!
Bake your taco casserole until hot and melty
Pop your cheesy, beefy keto casserole in the oven, and once you've patiently waited for it to bake, take it out and admire your golden, melty creation. Since this is essentially just a bowl of meat, cheese, and veggies, there are so many ways you can enjoy it. If you're keto, you're probably staying away from most carbs, but Johnson notes "the leftovers also make great filling in low-carb tortillas." Make a taco salad, turn it into lettuce wraps, eat it on its own, make some rice if you're not keto, scoop it up with your preferred style of chips — whatever sounds tasty to you.
If you're not eating all six servings at once, Johnson says this meal "keeps in the fridge for up to 3 days." Simply reheat in the microwave and your keto-friendly meal will be good as new once more.
- 2 pounds ground beef
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- 2 bell peppers, chopped
- ½ white onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles
- 1 jalapeño, sliced
- 4 tablespoons (or 2 packages) taco seasoning
- 2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, shredded and divided
- 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded and divided
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- In a large, ovenproof pan, add the ground beef and season with the salt, pepper, and onion powder. Cook until browned, then drain excess oil.
- Add the peppers, onion, and garlic. Cook until they begin to soften.
- Pour in the tomatoes and add the jalapeño and taco seasoning.
- Fold in ½ cup each of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and stir well.
- Add the remaining cheese to the top of the meat mixture and bake for 30 minutes or until all the cheese is melted.
- Serve with your favorite taco toppings.