Islak Burgers Are The Wet Mess You Need To Try ASAP

Normally, soggy hamburgers are an unfortunate culinary mishap you'd want to avoid, but in Istanbul wet hamburgers, called Islak burgers, are a Turkish street food staple that are found in a small corner of the city. If you thought White Castle's famous sliders were as soaked as it gets, these saucy sandwiches will have you thinking again. Islak translates to "wet" in Turkish, and these wet burgers live up to the name. The simplicity and strong flavors of the Islak burger make it a memorable street food, and the juicy texture is the secret that keeps locals coming back for more.

Travelers will find these delicious burgers steaming in display cases in Taksim Square, where they are generally thought of as the ideal drunk recovery meal. Street food stalls selling Islak burgers are open well after midnight, which means they're on the night owls' radar when they're looking to eat something quick and filling. For under a dollar, Islak burgers are as affordable as they are tasty. Each one is drenched in a spicy tomato sauce, which makes them messy and difficult to eat but very appetizing. The burgers themselves, though thin, pack a powerful punch, being very reminiscent of Turkish meatballs, or köfte. Along with the ground meat, they include a lot of minced garlic, as well as paprika, parsley, and breadcrumbs. Anthony Bourdain sampled them while filming his show "No Reservations", and seemed to enjoy the wet slider's spice levels. The experience, though messy, is a worthwhile one.