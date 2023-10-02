Bring Your Wild Strawberry Shortcake Dreams To Life With S'mores

What goes better with a bonfire than s'mores? Whether you opt to eat them outdoors or make s'mores in your air fryer, the gooey and simple concoction of marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers is a favorite for kids and adults alike. But incorporating strawberry shortcake with the iconic treat is a mouthwatering flavor combination you need to try.

A good strawberry shortcake recipe generally consists of fresh strawberries and whipped cream piled on top of sweet biscuits or a sponge cake. If biscuits are used, the outcome may look more like a strawberry and cream cookie sandwich. When mixing the two dishes to make strawberry shortcake s'mores, there are several different ways to go about creating the tasty treat.

One way to make strawberry shortcake s'mores would be the substitution of shortbread cookies or biscuits for graham crackers, and the addition of sliced strawberries. After your marshmallows are roasted, you just need to press the strawberries into the sticky marshmallow, add the chocolate, then use the graham crackers or biscuits to make a sandwich. While this is one of the easiest ways to get to the end result, it's by no means the only option when fusing these two cherished desserts.