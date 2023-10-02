Bring Your Wild Strawberry Shortcake Dreams To Life With S'mores
What goes better with a bonfire than s'mores? Whether you opt to eat them outdoors or make s'mores in your air fryer, the gooey and simple concoction of marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers is a favorite for kids and adults alike. But incorporating strawberry shortcake with the iconic treat is a mouthwatering flavor combination you need to try.
A good strawberry shortcake recipe generally consists of fresh strawberries and whipped cream piled on top of sweet biscuits or a sponge cake. If biscuits are used, the outcome may look more like a strawberry and cream cookie sandwich. When mixing the two dishes to make strawberry shortcake s'mores, there are several different ways to go about creating the tasty treat.
One way to make strawberry shortcake s'mores would be the substitution of shortbread cookies or biscuits for graham crackers, and the addition of sliced strawberries. After your marshmallows are roasted, you just need to press the strawberries into the sticky marshmallow, add the chocolate, then use the graham crackers or biscuits to make a sandwich. While this is one of the easiest ways to get to the end result, it's by no means the only option when fusing these two cherished desserts.
Customizations can enhance the combo's flavors
Strawberry shortcake s'mores can be a straightforward or time-intensive procedure, depending on what you're seeking. If you're in the mood for a quick snack or treat for the kids, how about graham crackers with strawberries and whipped cream mashed in between? For those wanting to wow their guests for a party, or just wish to create something longer-lasting, chocolate-covered cookie molds should be an essential part of your kitchen tools.
Cookie molds make encasing your strawberry shortcake s'more in chocolate easy, and the result is a mobile work of art that can be easily refrigerated or packaged for later. All you need is melted chocolate, graham crackers or biscuits, marshmallow fluff, and strawberries. Then, you'll layer your s'mores ingredients and surround them with the chocolate. For extra flavor and pop, you could also add sprinkles, icing, or fondant on top.
Milk or dark chocolate are the go-tos for s'mores, but consider the rich sweetness of white chocolate as a perfect complement to the strawberries. Use a food dye to turn the chocolate pink, or add flavors to the chocolate to set your s'mores apart from the rest. Want something soft and crumbly to the bite? Use thinly sliced shortcake pieces or cookies as your s'mores base. You could even substitute a chocolate sponge cake. Variations for strawberry shortcake s'mores come in all forms, and the delicious dessert powerhouse is up to your own imagination.