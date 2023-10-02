Gravy-Slathered Poutine Burger Recipe

The title may have already tipped you off, or perhaps you've peeped at the picture, but just in case you're still wondering what these burgers are all about; as developer Patterson Watkins explains, they're meant to be "Everything you love about poutine – the gravy, the cheese curds, and the crispy potatoes — remixed into shareable, slider-esque burgers. " Besides simply topping the burgers with gravy and cheese curds, she's also replaced what she calls " boring burger buns" with waffles made from tater tots. These squished and baked tots, she says, "make for some surprisingly scrumptious burger buns and help us keep that poutine aesthetic."

As each burger in this recipe weighs in at just 2 ounces before cooking, Watkins envisions a serving as being made up of a pair of these, although that will obviously vary depending on your appetite. While the entire recipe may not make for great leftovers, if you're dining alone a la Nigella Lawson you can simply make a single waffle and two small burgers. The recipe for onion gravy may be a bit harder to reduce, but you can go ahead and cook up the entire batch and use what you need to top your burgers. The leftover gravy, Watkins tells us, "works well on all other gravy-need[ing] goodies" such as mashed potatoes, chicken, turkey, and roast beef.