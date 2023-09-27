The Aldi Pringles Copycat Reddit Says Took Shrinkflation To The Max

One reason Aldi loyalists prefer to shop at this grocery chain is because its prices are often lower than those of larger stores. It's not necessarily an apples-to-apples comparison, however (except in the case of actual apples) since most of what Aldi sells are store-branded products, such as its Clancy's branded chips, which does indeed make a knock-off version of those stackable extruded potato snacks made famous by Pringles. Are these cut-price snacks really such a bargain, though? Some Redditors have their doubts.

At one Aldi store located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a can of Clancy's Stackerz costs $1.89, which compares favorably to the $2.85 that the same store charges for a can of Pringles. Not quite as much of a bargain as you might think, though, once you take into account the fact that a can of the original flavor Stackerz weighs just 5.2 ounces as compared to 6.8 ounces for the name brand. If you do the math, though, the generic chips cost 36 cents an ounce while the name-brand ones are 42 cents, so you still come out ahead. Some Redditors, however, are upset about what they consider to be Aldi's "shrinkflation." One recent thread on r/Aldi started with a photo of a Stackerz can that appeared to be less than half full, although the OP did admit that they weighed the chips and received the full amount promised on the label. However, another r/Aldi thread pointed out that Stackerz used to come in 6-ounce cans.