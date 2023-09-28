Dr. Bombay Birthday Party Review: Cake And Ice Cream Go Together Like Gin And Juice

Did you know Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, were born just 10 days apart at the end of October 1971? The couple has been together for over 25 years. We imagine that when your husband is Snoop Dogg, the expectations for celebration are high. This year, to celebrate their two birthdays, Snoop is dropping a new limited-release Birthday Party ice cream in his Dr. Bombay ice cream line.

Dr. Bombay was first released in July of 2023 and has already gifted the world with seven unique flavors. On first look, the flavors appear to be your typical grocery store ice cream. But upon further inspection, you find that Snoop Dog has given each a unique taste remix, with each flavor like nothing we have seen before. Of course, this is not Snoop Dogg's first kitchen adventure. He has a cookbook and even co-hosted a cooking show with Martha Stewart. With so much precedent set, we wanted to see if Dr. Bombay's Birthday Party ice cream could live up to the high expectations set by the other flavors that preceded it.