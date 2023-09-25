Snoop Dogg's Dr. Bombay Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

What started as an innocent NFT has turned into a business mascot. Dr. Bombay is a product of Snoop Dogg's interest in NFTs, but Dr. Bombay is also so much more than that. The character, who has become inseparable from Snoop and is portrayed as a "mischievous Bored Ape," is now also the name and face of Snoop Dog's new ice cream line, Dr. Bombay.

This is not Snoop Dogg's first foray into food. His infamous and slightly surprising friendship with Martha Stewart has given us the cooking show "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," and Snoop even came out with his own cookbook "From Crook to Cook" in 2018. All of Snoop's ventures have carried his unique style, and Dr. Bombay ice cream is no different. With the bright colors and interesting flavor combinations, we can see the hip-hop legend's influence all over. Dr. Bombay currently comes in seven flavors, each hitting their own notes. But it is hard to make only hits. We tried each flavor to find out which ones sing, and which flavors fall flat.