Turn Your Cinnamon Rolls Into A Twist Loaf In One Simple Step

As delightfully scrumptious as cinnamon rolls are, they can be a little challenging to make, especially for a novice baker. Even if you are adept at working with yeasted dough, there is still the issue of long rise times, which can make the creation of a perfect cinnamon bun a little vexing for the eager eater. In a perfect world, making cinnamon rolls would be quicker, but they would still taste just as great. Believe it or not, this isn't some foodie fantasy. There is a way to make a simple cinnamon dessert from scratch that only takes one simple step.

To get a fabulous cinnamon treat with a little less effort, don't slice your rolled-up dough into pieces. Instead, cut it longways right down the middle. Don't cut it in half. Leave one end attached. Twist the dough from the back to the front. The tighter you twirl, the more twists you will get. The result will be a long swirled loaf of cinnamon dough that only needs about 20 minutes of rise time before baking. In other words, you can make this twisted cinnamon loaf in just about an hour.