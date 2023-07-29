The Easiest Way To Make A Massive Cinnamon Roll

Are you in the mood to create bakery-worthy giant cinnamon rolls that don't sacrifice taste for convenience? Follow our tips for using store-bought dough instead of the traditional recipe to save time and energy. To begin this delightful journey, head to your local grocer and grab a tube of Pillsbury cinnamon rolls.

Carefully open your package of unbaked treats and unroll them one by one. Don't unroll too fast! Keep one roll intact for your "center pièce de résistance." Once you have the rest unrolled, you will then shape them around the unrolled one in the center. Give your cinnamon roll enough space to rise by using a generously sized cake pan or cast iron skillet to allow them to expand while still keeping them intact.

Finally, bake the cinnamon roll according to the package instructions, but be prepared for a slightly longer baking time due to its size. Once your creation is out of the oven, let it cool. While you wait, you can spice up that pre-made icing with a little bit of vanilla, almond extract, or a dash of heavy cream. Once your cinnamon roll is cooled and iced, you can enjoy your giant treat.