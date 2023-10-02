The Blind Baking Hack That Will Make The Perfect Pie Crust

The biggest mistake you can make when blind baking pie crust is not weighing it down; if you don't, cracking or shrinking may occur. Fortunately, some bakers out there have developed a hack that goes beyond lining the dough with parchment and filling it with beans. This bean trick (or rice trick, coin trick, etc.) is good, but it leaves the pie's sides with no support and might not provide enough weight to prevent air bubbles from forming.

To keep the pie secure on all sides during a blind bake, cover the dough with another pie pan. Since this alone probably won't be heavy enough, flip the pie upside down and add a baking sheet (or two) on top; the inverted pie pans give the baking sheet some extra surface area to rest upon. The resulting pie crust will be one with an even, sturdy shape and no bubbles or fractures in sight.