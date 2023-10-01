Chef Divorces That Shook The Culinary World

Pat and Gina Neely became Food Network stars following the debut of their show, "Down Home with the Neelys," in 2008. Over the course of six years and 11 seasons, the high school sweethearts welcomed viewers into their kitchen as they whipped up their famous Memphis barbecue and other delicious meals. Viewers loved watching the couple interact. The Los Angeles Times referred to Pat and Gina as "Food Network's golden couple ... who practically beamed at each other while they diced onions and complimented the other's every move."

That's what made what happened next so surprising. In 2014, the couple announced that they were filing for divorce. "This was a tough decision, but we believe it is the best decision for us," the Neelys said in a statement. "As parents of two beautiful adult daughters that we love dearly, we will continue to be involved in each other's lives as parents and friends" (Action News 5).

It turns out that despite appearances, the marriage started falling apart before the show came on air. "I never wanted to be a TV chef," Gina told People. "I was going to divorce Pat prior to the show. And then all of a sudden the train jumped on the track and I had to hold on for my life ... He became my business partner, whereas I needed a husband."