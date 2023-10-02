Lipton: 11 Facts Tea Drinkers Need To Know About The Brand

Tea has come a long way since the 17th century when it was considered to be bad for health in parts of Europe on account of being hot and caffeinated. Today, tea is the most widely consumed beverage after water — a staggering three billion cups of the beverage are drunk around the globe every day, and the U.S. is no exception. Each day, more than 159 million Americans enjoy a refreshing cup of tea, as reported by the Tea Association of the U.S.A. That's almost half of the entire population of the country!

Founded by Thomas Lipton in the late 19th century, Lipton has played a pivotal role in shaping the global tea industry. Over 150 years ago, Thomas set out to make tea accessible to the masses and he succeeded. Lipton is sold in more than 150 countries around the globe, offering a huge range of variants from classic black tea to herbal tea infusions with ingredients such as turmeric, dandelion, and lavender. The brand also sells a range of iced teas (including alcoholic options) and even soup mixes.

As Lipton continues to evolve and adapt to the changing preferences of consumers, it remains a symbol of quality in the tea industry. However, as well as you may think you know the brand, there are always new revelations just waiting to be uncovered. Here are the 11 facts tea drinkers need to know about the popular brand.