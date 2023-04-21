Lipton's First Alcoholic Tea Is Out To Compete With Twisted Tea

One of the top tea manufacturers in the United States, Lipton unveiled today its integration into the adult beverage market. As of National Tea Day, April 21, its new hard tea is available in lemon, peach, strawberry, and half-and-half. Each can contains 5% ABV, and they can be purchased in a 12-pack or as individual, 24-ounce cans. Non-carbonated, the drinks are naturally flavored to mimic their non-alcoholic counterparts taste-wise.

Given Lipton's popularity in the tea industry, these new beverages might be a good contender for Twisted Tea. Spearheaded by Boston Beer Company, Twisted Tea released its original concept over 20 years ago, and today, it dominates 93% of its market. Currently, the radar shows no signs of slowing success, as the company's sales increased by nearly 30% from 2020 to 2021. To fully understand how the concept gained its chokehold on the industry, you'll have to first understand what makes spiked tea so desirable.