Crunchy Biscoff Spread Is The Secret Ingredient To Give Your Brownies Bite

Virtually everybody has a favorite way to make homemade brownies and this sweet treat is always at the top of the dessert menu. If you're looking to up your brownie prowess, there is a secret ingredient that adds crunch and flavor — Crunchy Biscoff Spread. The spread adds a fudgy consistency and a delightful crunch to brownies.

Crunchy Biscoff Spread is a Belgian cookie spread that can be used on toast, cookies, and brownies. The spread is flavored with Lotus Biscoff cookies, which have a crunchy texture and sweet flavor, with hints of nutmeg and cinnamon that just taste like the holiday season. There is a creamy version of the spread as well, but the crunchy style adds extra depth to brownies, along with the added cookie flavor.

The spread pairs deliciously with Nutella, which will add yet another level of flavor to brownies. In fact, you can even spread a layer of each on parchment paper and freeze them before layering the two spreads between brownie batter for out-of-this-world brownies.